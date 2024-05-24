Latest News

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company Donates $15,000.00 to Orange County Community Foundation Dubois County Graduation Ceremonies Set for This Weekend Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Drug and DUI Charges for Owensville Man Washington City Offices and Services to be Closed on Memorial Day Hoosier Hills Credit Union Merger with Centra Credit Union Fails to Secure Member Approval

Local Veterans have been looking for a way to better connect servicemen and women in Dubois County for many years now. A place that would provide information about various veteran-based events and resources, while also informing the general public on what’s happening in their local community. SILD Marine Veterans, Dave Flynn and Steve Lindauer, hope that “Scuttlebutt” is the answer that brings people together.

Anchored by: Jared Atkins

Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam

You can watch the first episode of SCUTTLEBUTT on our YouTube channel, premiering TODAY at 6:30PM EST: https://www.youtube.com/18wjts

Stock footage provided by Pexels.com.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post