Local Veterans have been looking for a way to better connect servicemen and women in Dubois County for many years now. A place that would provide information about various veteran-based events and resources, while also informing the general public on what’s happening in their local community. SILD Marine Veterans, Dave Flynn and Steve Lindauer, hope that “Scuttlebutt” is the answer that brings people together.

Anchored by: Jared Atkins

Produced by: Kaitlyn Neukam

You can watch the first episode of SCUTTLEBUTT on our YouTube channel, premiering TODAY at 6:30PM EST: https://www.youtube.com/18wjts

Stock footage provided by Pexels.com.