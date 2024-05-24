The Orange County Community Foundation, Inc. is a comprehensive center of philanthropy. Through strategic grant-making, scholarships, and community partnerships, Orange County Community Foundation, Inc. is helping build and grow charitable efforts throughout the community.

“The Orange County Community Foundation, Inc. is thankful for SVBT’s support and partnership in creating a better Orange County,” said Kristina Allen, Orange County Community Foundation Executive Director. “Their commitment to our community is helping us to better serve needs throughout our county.”

“We are honored to support the Orange County Community Foundation, whose dedication to improving the lives of local residents aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Dianna Land, SEVP & HR&Marketing Manager. “This Donation represents our commitment to fostering positive change and enhancing the well-being of the communities we serve.”

Pictured (from left):Dianna Land (Springs Valley), SEVP & HR & Marketing Manager, Kristina Allen (OCCF), Executive Director, Nikita Brown (Springs Valley), VP &eServices Manager, Jessica Meeks (OCCF), Manager of Finance and Administration, J. Craig Buse (Springs Valley), President

