The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hosting the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) encourages fans to plans for a sober ride before making their way to the Indianapolis 500 or other Memorial Day weekend events.

“The Memorial Day weekend ushers in a season of activities, including the Indianapolis 500,” said Jim Bryan, ICJI’s Traffic Safety Director. “We encourage people to plan for a sober ride if they choose to drink at any of these events, or any other day of the year.”

Sober Ride Indiana is working to prevent impaired driving around the Memorial Day weekend by offering $10 off Uber and Lyft rides from May 24-May 27. Up to 1,000 redemptions are available each day. Ride credits are only available between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. the following day.

The program receives federal funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

To redeem a $10 ride credit, visit SoberRideIndiana.com. Click on “Redeem Ride Credits” and follow the instructions for the chosen ride service. Tips are not included in the discount, and users are responsible for any charges exceeding $10. Possession of the code does not guarantee the availability of the credit.

Visit SoberRideIndiana.com to learn more about the program.