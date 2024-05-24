Latest News

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled across the area this Memorial Day weekend.

  • Friday, May 24th:
    • Jasper High School’s graduation starts at 6:30 PM. The Valedictorian for Jasper’s Class of 2024 is Alexander Bastien
    • Southridge High School’s graduation begins at 7 PM. The Valedictorians for Southridge’s Class of 2024 are Ella Thompson, Emma Blessinger, Payton Nichter, Ruthie Sherer, Kelsey Wibbler, and Miles Kirchoff.
  • Saturday, May 25th:
    • Forest Park High School will hold its graduation at 2 PM. The valedictorians are Katlyn Betz, Jalynn Egloff, Ava Fletcher, Avari Schneider, and Gus Hagedorn.
    • Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School will have its graduation at 4 PM.

DC Broadcasting extends congratulations to all area graduates!

On By Joey Rehl

