Graduation ceremonies are scheduled across the area this Memorial Day weekend.

Friday , May 24th : Jasper High School’s graduation starts at 6:30 PM. The Valedictorian for Jasper’s Class of 2024 is Alexander Bastien Southridge High School’s graduation begins at 7 PM. The Valedictorians for Southridge’s Class of 2024 are Ella Thompson, Emma Blessinger, Payton Nichter, Ruthie Sherer, Kelsey Wibbler, and Miles Kirchoff.

, : Saturday , May 25th : Forest Park High School will hold its graduation at 2 PM. The valedictorians are Katlyn Betz, Jalynn Egloff, Ava Fletcher, Avari Schneider, and Gus Hagedorn. Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School will have its graduation at 4 PM.

DC Broadcasting extends congratulations to all area graduates!