On May 23, 2024, at 9:39 a.m., Deputy Logan Lashbrook of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 Nissan Sentra after observing multiple equipment violations. Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputy Lashbrook detected the odor of burnt marijuana and observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. At that point, Deputy Lashbrook detained the driver, 42-year-old Michael Keneipp of Owensville.

While speaking with Mr. Keneipp, Deputy Lashbrook detected the odor of alcohol and initiated a roadside DUI investigation. During the investigation, a search of Mr. Keneipp’s vehicle revealed methamphetamines and a hypodermic needle. Mr. Keneipp was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail, where he was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Possession of a Hypodermic Needle, Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.