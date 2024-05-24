James “Larry” Kramer, age 83, of Evansville, formerly of Oakland City and Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Brickyard Healthcare – Woodlands Care Center in Newburgh.

He was born March 18, 1941, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to James Henry and Helen (Kahle) Kramer. Larry worked as a custodian for the East Gibson School Corporation. He was a member of the Petersburg Church of the Nazarene; and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Robertson) Kramer, who passed away on February 9, 2022; his parents; and one brother, Donald Kramer.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bret (Paula) Kramer of Evansville; two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joanie Kramer of Huntingburg.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.D.T., Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Petersburg Church of the Nazarene in Petersburg, Indiana. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Reverend Steven Hamilton will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Friday, at the church in Petersburg. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com