Margaret “Maggie” Stewart, 88, of Marengo, Indiana passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Leavenworth, Indiana surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 30, 1936, in Marengo, Indiana to Arthur Raymond and Cledie (Key) Stewart.

Maggie was a member of the Marengo Christian Church. She enjoyed listening to gospel music. Maggie retired after 47 years from Van’s Diner in Marengo, Indiana. When she wasn’t waitressing, she liked to travel.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Cledie Stewart, and siblings, Carol Barton, Barbara Brown, Malcolm Stewart, Lloyd Stewart, and Isma Potter.

Maggie is survived by her sisters, Wilma Sikes of New Albany, Indiana, and Betty Eastridge of Marengo, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM at Dillman – Green Funeral Home in Marengo, Indiana. Graveside services and burial will follow in Marengo Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Hawkins to officiate.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com. Dillman – Green Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Maggie Stewart.