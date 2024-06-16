The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has forecasted an Air Quality Action Day for today, Sunday, June 16th, 2024.

The Air Quality Action Day forecasted is due to temperatures predicted to be in the 90s, light and variable winds, sunny skies, and low humidity, which when combined may lead to increased levels of ozone that are unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The areas in southwest Indiana forecasting higher ozone levels include Bedford, Bloomfield, Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, Vincennes, and all other cities within the area.

Southeast, West/West Central, and Central/East Central Indiana are also included in the forecast.

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 PM, or 24 hours, on the specified date.

To learn more about ozone and actions to take on Air Quality Action Days, view current and forecasted conditions, or sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.

IDEM also wants to remind Hoosiers that some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on Air Quality Action Days. For more information, visit in.gov/idem/openburning/.