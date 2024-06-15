Timothy Karl Kaetzel, 70, of Holland passed away on June 12th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Tim was born August 4, 1953 in Huntingburg to Carl and Roberta (Claycamp) Kaetzel. Tim was a farmer. He was a member of Noel United Methodist Church in Santa Claus. Tim enjoyed fostering rescued dogs.

Tim is survived by his two children, Ben Kaetzel of New Harmony and Amy Kaetzel of Holland; two grandchildren, Caleb and Reilly Lechner; and a sister, Jill Kaetzel of Lamar. Tim was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

