James M. “Jim” Rose, age 95, of Jasper, Indiana, went to be with the Lord at 1:37 p.m. on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Jim was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on August 12, 1929, to William “Goebel” and Susie (Rogers) Rose. He married Joyce (Day) Rose on August 19, 1960 in Evansville, Indiana.

He graduated from Central High School and the University of Evansville.

He served in the Army During the Korean Conflict and was a Kentucky Colonel.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jasper. Jim spent 42 years as manager of accounting and finance for electric utilities companies, retiring in 1994 from Southern Illinois Power Co-operative in Marion, Illinois. He also spent seven years at Big Rivers Electric Co-operative in Henderson, Kentucky, and 20 years at Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company in Evansville, Indiana.

He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Audubon State Park Golf League for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Eva Joyce Rose, Jasper, IN, two sons, Brian (Michele) Rose, Jasper, IN, David (Leann) Rose, Tulsa, OK, five grandchildren, Kristen (Dustin) Glaze, Nicholas, Clayton (Kristi), Neil and Jake Rose, four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, five brothers, and four sisters.

A private family visitation will be held, with entombment in the Oak Hill Cemetery Mausoleum in Evansville, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church.

