The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), in collaboration with the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), has awarded more than $6.7 million through the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI) to support 17 projects across Indiana. The goal is to strengthen local and regional food systems by improving processing, aggregation, and distribution capabilities.

In the Southern Indiana local and regional area, the recipients are as follows:

In Jefferson County, Summer Solstice Farms will construct a new facility to process, aggregate, and store agricultural products. This project is designed to help small farmers reach institutional and wholesale markets more effectively. Also in Jefferson County, Hanover College will receive funding for equipment to expand its fruit and vegetable processing operation. The upgrades will support both its food service program and other local producers.

In Daviess County, Produce Patch, LLC in Plainville will expand operations with a new facility to better serve distribution channels and increase the volume of local produce provided to partners such as Daviess County Hospital and North Daviess Schools.

In Washington County, Davis Family Farms will purchase a refrigerated delivery truck along with egg and vegetable washing equipment. These upgrades will help the farm meet food safety standards and keep up with growing demand.

Orange County Cooperative Development Corporation will enhance its ability to aggregate, process, and distribute fresh fruits and vegetables captured at peak season. The organization will use flash freezing and dehydration to extend product shelf life, improving year-round access to local produce in south-central Indiana.

In Monroe County, Slaughter Orchard and Cidery will use the funds to buy a straddler stacker and additional cider equipment. The upgrades will triple its storage capacity and allow it to offer value-added products such as carbonated sweet cider and hard cider. The expansion is expected to double distribution and increase the variety of apples available to central Indiana markets.

These investments are part of a larger effort to build resilience within the middle of the food supply chain and help keep locally grown food in Indiana communities. The funding will support Hoosier farmers in growing their businesses and better serving their regions.

For the full story, please visit the Indiana Department of Agriculutural website.