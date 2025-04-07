Amanda R. Furnish, age 40, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:38 p.m. on Friday, April 4, 2025, surrounded by family at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Amanda was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 1, 1984, to Ronald and Pamelia (McBeth) Flener. She married Steve Furnish in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a graduate of Springs Valley High School.

She loved Halloween and spending time with family.

Surviving are her husband, Steve Furnish, Jasper, IN, three siblings, Misty Flener, Jeremiah Flener, and Ashley Shackelford, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 14, 2025, at Hornady Park in Petersburg, Indiana.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

