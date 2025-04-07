The Spencer County 911 Dispatch Center has announced the promotions of two team members into key leadership roles. Mickey Freeman has been named IDACS Coordinator, while Kaylan Daily has been promoted to Assistant IDACS Coordinator.

Freeman, who rejoined the Dispatch Center in December 2023, has shown strong dedication and professionalism in her role. Her work ethic and focus on public service were key factors in her selection for the position.

Daily returned to the center in September 2023 and has consistently demonstrated a calm and compassionate approach to emergency communication. Her ability to remain composed and provide reassurance during high-pressure calls has earned her respect among her peers.

Both Freeman and Daily previously served at the Spencer County 911 Dispatch Center and returned to continue their commitment to the community.