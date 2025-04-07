The Jasper Chamber has announced there will be soon be a ribbon cutting celebrating Memorial Home Care changing its name to Deaconess Home Health.

Deaconess Home Health is a service that provides treatment or assistance to a recuperating, chronically ill, or disabled person in their home. Their services include nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, and personal care services. Home Health also includes specialized programs for prevention and health maintenance and can be provided on a short-term and long-term basis.

Their ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday, April 9th, 2025, at 11 AM, at their location in the Southgate Shopping Center, at 213 US 231 in Jasper. Light refreshments will be served for attendees.

For more information on Deaconess Home Health and its services, visit deaconesshomehealth.com/.