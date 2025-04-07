Jasper Arts has announced they are presenting the work of New York artist Steve Gerberich from April 9th through August 24th, 2025, at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

The solo traveling installation exhibition by Gerberich titled ‘Springs, Sprockets & Pulleys’ features sculptures made out of found items that come to life by the press of a button or the crank of a wheel.

This awe-inspiring show contains 30 of Gerberich’s sculptures built during a 12-year span, including a flock of decoy geese overhead flapping open suitcase wings and a wooden cow with hooves clad in hightop sneakers milked endlessly by an over-enterprising farmer.



A self-proclaimed lover of hand tools or any useful invention without a power cord, Gerberich turns discarded labor-saving devices into a wealth of fantastical sculptures. Push a button or spin a crank, and these marvels come alive: buzzing, whirring, squeaking, humming, clanking, chugging, flashing, and blinking. From the Kettle Head Choir to the Springs, Sprockets & Pulleys collection, this is analog work for the digital age.

In the mid-1980s, with a University of Northern Iowa photography degree in his pocket, Gerberich moved to New York. The vivid images he’d been refining quickly morphed into window installations. Items that had previously been happy to live within his viewfinder now enjoyed more expanded environs, like SoHo storefronts. They now demanded motion, so Gerberich taught himself the skills needed to create a series of mechanical systems, which brought his art to life.

A flock of geese might flap open- suitcase wings. A wooden cow sporting high-top sneakers might be endlessly milked by an ardent farmer. This new turn fed the artist’s muse. Almost instantly, Gerbo’s world became a world of crazed kinetics.

Some of the sculptor’s myriad influences are Cornell, Rauschenberg, Duchamp, Tinguely, Kienholz, and his late brother, Tim. He’s also perpetually exhilarated by music. In typical elliptical thinking, this problem-solving inventor cites the title of Paul Klee’s “Twittering Machine” as being more inspiring than the actual artwork.

His famed Newburgh, New York studio – laboratory of thingamabobs whose compatibility is always being tested – holds a vast and odd collection of recycled resources. From moose heads to hand beaters, he finds magical uses for all. And his processes aren’t secret. He leaves an open invitation for friends to join him in his experiments. Come on in and get Gerbo-ized. There’s always work in progress.

Gerberich will visit the exhibit for a Gallery Talk for a Special Opening Reception on Wednesday, April 9th, from 5 to 7 PM. This event is free and open to the public.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from noon to 3 PM. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 812-482-3070.