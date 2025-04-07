Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) has announced that its wealth advisory division, Old National Investments, will now be known as Old National Wealth Advisors (“ONWA”) to better reflect the variety of services its financial professionals provide.

ONWA boasts around 125 team members, including more than 70 wealth advisors that are primarily located in Old National’s banking center footprint throughout the Midwest and Southeast. The professionals at Old National Wealth Advisors are backed by LPL Financial, a leading independent broker/dealer and registered investment advisor.

ONWA’s services include:

Investment strategies and management

Estate planning and advice

Financial and retirement planning

College saving options and advice

Insurance options and guidance

Tax planning and strategies

For additional information on Old National’s wealth management service models, visit oldnational.com/wealth.