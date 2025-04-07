The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 58 in Daviess County.

Beginning on or around Monday, April 14, crews will close State Road 58 in Daviess County near Odon. This closure will occur between U.S. 231 and State Road 358.

The closure of State Road 58 will allow for a chip and seal project to be completed. Work is expected to take one week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 57 to State Road 54 to U.S. 231. Local traffic will have access during this project.