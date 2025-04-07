Latest News

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced that roads have been closed to traffic due to flooding.

As of Monday, April 7th, 2025, at 10:42 AM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 150 North – West of County Road 750 West
  • County Road 150 North – Between 500 West and 600 West
  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • County Road 50 North – West of County Road 750 West
  • County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
  • County Road 650 West – South of 100 South
  • Division Road – East of County Road 600 West
  • Stewart Road – Off of Division Road
  • County Road 620 West – South of County Road 50 North
  • County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • Portersville Bridge Road – North of the Bridge in Daviess County
  • County Road 600 North – East of Kellerville Road
  • County Road 700 North – East of Portersville Road
  • County Road 600 North – West of 200 West
  • County Road 300 North – West of County Road 175 East
  • County Road 175 East – South of County Road 300 North
  • County Road 190 North – North of Meridian Road
  • Kellerville Road – North of Cathy Lane
  • Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
  • County Road 400 South – East of US 231
  • County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
  • Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
  • 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
  • County Road 660 South – East of County Road 75 West
