The Dubois County Highway Department has announced that roads have been closed to traffic due to flooding.
As of Monday, April 7th, 2025, at 10:42 AM, the following roads are currently closed:
- County Road 150 North – West of County Road 750 West
- County Road 150 North – Between 500 West and 600 West
- County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
- County Road 50 North – West of County Road 750 West
- County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
- County Road 650 West – South of 100 South
- Division Road – East of County Road 600 West
- Stewart Road – Off of Division Road
- County Road 620 West – South of County Road 50 North
- County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
- Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
- Portersville Bridge Road – North of the Bridge in Daviess County
- County Road 600 North – East of Kellerville Road
- County Road 700 North – East of Portersville Road
- County Road 600 North – West of 200 West
- County Road 300 North – West of County Road 175 East
- County Road 175 East – South of County Road 300 North
- County Road 190 North – North of Meridian Road
- Kellerville Road – North of Cathy Lane
- Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
- County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
- County Road 400 South – East of US 231
- County Road 130 West – North of 400 South
- Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
- 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
- County Road 660 South – East of County Road 75 West
