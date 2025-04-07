Linda S. Fight, age 75, of Birdseye, passed away on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born October 21, 1949, in Corydon, Indiana, to Charles L. Fight and Geraldine Rogers. She loved being outdoors, enjoying nature and spending time fishing, hunting and being in her rock garden. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Matthew, Charles and Robert Fight.

She is survived by four sons, Charles R. (Rena) Sadler, Jr. of Gentryville, Chad R. (Maxine) Sadler of Birdseye, Christopher R. Sadler of Jasper and Clint (Dawn) Sadler of Loogootee; one brother, Mark Fight of English; by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Linda Fight will be held at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., with visitation held Wednesday, April 9th from 4:00-8:00 p.m., at the Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Birdseye Cemetery. Chaplin Barry Groh will officiate at the service.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com