Latest News

New Dubois County Flooding Causes 26 Road Closures Road Closure Planned for State Road 58 in Daviess County Wealth Advisory Division Renamed to Old National Wealth Advisors at Old National Bancorp Thyen Clark Cultural Center to Display “Springs, Sprockets & Pulleys” by New York Artist Steve Gerberich Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Deaconess Home Health Jasper on Wednesday

Linda S. Fight, age 75, of Birdseye, passed away on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born October 21, 1949, in Corydon, Indiana, to Charles L. Fight and Geraldine Rogers. She loved being outdoors, enjoying nature and spending time fishing, hunting and being in her rock garden.  She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Matthew, Charles and Robert Fight.

She is survived by four sons, Charles R. (Rena) Sadler, Jr. of Gentryville, Chad R. (Maxine) Sadler of Birdseye, Christopher R. Sadler of Jasper and Clint (Dawn) Sadler of Loogootee; one brother, Mark Fight of English; by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Linda Fight will be held at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., with visitation held Wednesday, April 9th from 4:00-8:00 p.m., at the Funeral Home.  Burial will take place at Birdseye Cemetery.  Chaplin Barry Groh will officiate at the service.

Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post