Ronald A. Bonifer, age 92, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 12:05 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025, at home surrounded by family.

Ron was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on March 7, 1933, to Hubert and Louise (Wehr) Bonifer. He married Mary Ann Hochgesang on December 27, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. She preceded him in death on August 9, 2014.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran, serving from 1952-1956 in Germany and Libya as crew chief of the F86 fighter jet.

Ron previously worked for Hasenour Motor Company in St. Anthony as a mechanic. He was then a mechanic and service manager for Uebelhor Motor Company, where he worked until his retirement.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Jasper K of C. He was the past post commander of the V.F.W. Post #673 in Jasper and of the St. Anthony Post #493. Ron was a founding member of the St. Anthony Fire Department, of which he was a member from 1963-1970, and in addition he helped build the first fire truck.

Ron enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed making wine and home brew with his friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Renee (David) Humphrey, Kuttawa, KY, and Rachelle Bonifer, Kannapolis, NC, one step son, Mark Hopf, Charlotte, NC, one step grandson, Luke (Emily) Hopf, Winston Salem, NC, one step great grandson, Julian Hopf, three sisters, Shirley (Gerald) Terwiske, Dubois, IN, Ruth (Bill) Hauser, St. Anthony, IN, and Diane (Gary) Bair, Dubois, IN, one brother, Ralph (Alice) Bonifer, Chicago, IL, one sister-in-law, Betty Bonifer, Jasper, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death besides his wife are one sister, Doris Schnell, and two brothers, Kenny and Eugene “Butch” Bonifer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ronald A. Bonifer will be held at 10:00 a.m. (EST) on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #493 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. (EST) on Friday, April 11, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

In lieu of flower and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or MDS (Myelodysplastic syndrome) Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.