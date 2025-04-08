Annetta N. Nigg, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 3:16 p.m. on Monday, April 7, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Annetta was born in Haysville, Indiana, on November 13, 1928, to Walter and Anna (Wening) Buchta. She married Willis Nigg on November 5, 1949, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dubois, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2016.

She had worked on the family farm, at Stork Hospital in Huntingburg, Indiana, and then managed the original Long John Silver’s Restaurant for 16 years. She also worked at Watson’s Clothing Store and Baskin Robins.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Annetta enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and seamstress work, working puzzles, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as they gave her so much joy.

Surviving are two sons, Don (Connie) Nigg and Gene (Rhonda) Nigg, both of Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, Michele Roelle, Kimberly Nigg, and Adam Nigg, and five great grandchildren, Antony Roelle, Lillie Roelle, Ethan Nigg, Silas Nigg, and Nigel Nigg.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are two grandchildren, Jeffrey Nigg and Wendi Lindauer, one sister, Meta Neukam, and four brothers, Edwin, Arthur, Herbert, and Linus Buchta.

A funeral service for Annetta N. Nigg will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Haysville Community Cemetery. Pastor Adam Ruschau will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, or to a favorite charity.

