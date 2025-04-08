Saint Meinrad Archabbey Cultural Events, St. Meinrad, IN, will present Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” on April 25, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Central Time in the Archabbey Church. This concert marks the premiere performance of Saint Meinrad’s newly formed Arete Baroque Orchestra.

“The Four Seasons,” considered one of Antonio Vivaldi’s most celebrated works, consists of a set of four violin concertos that vividly depict the changing seasons through music. Composed in the early 18th century, each concerto—Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter—paints an evocative soundscape of nature’s beauty and drama, from blossoming flowers and summer storms to harvest celebrations and icy winter winds. This timeless masterpiece showcases Vivaldi’s brilliant use of melody, rhythm, and orchestration to bring the seasons to life in a thrilling and expressive performance.

The program is free, open to the public, and no registration is required. Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.