The town of Ferdinand is gearing up for a vibrant spring celebration as “Community in Bloom” returns on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event promises family-friendly fun spread throughout town with free kids activities, local shopping, raffles, food trucks, and more.

The main hub of activity will be at the Wollenmann House location, where children can enjoy free face painting, balloon art, pot decorating, and a planting station. A Kids Grab & Go meal will also be available, featuring PB&J, apple slices, chicken nuggets, fries, cookies, and more. Humane Society volunteers will be on-site with pets and treats.

Participants can visit multiple merchant stops throughout town to pick up free seed packets and enter to win a garden tote. Businesses will be hosting free crafts, activities, raffles, and giveaways. Highlights include cookie decorating at the Monastery Gift Shop, a bloom bar at the Ferdinand House of Flowers, and a butterfly craft at Tin Lizzies. The German American Bank will offer free tree saplings, and additional raffles will be available at several stops.

Food trucks and specialty treats will be available at the RDM Parking Lot, with vendors including Zax Creamery, Leben Nutrition, I Knead Bread, Whipped Bakery, and Emerald Greens.

The Universal Design location will showcase local artisans with Facet’s Greenhouse Plant Truck, Honeystitch Handmade goods, and Bitem’ Baits handmade fishing lures.

Families are also invited to the Ferdinand Library for free spring crafts with butterflies at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and to the Police Station for “Bloom with the Blue,” featuring safety-themed giveaways, stickers, and patrol car tours.

In addition, the PSI Iota Xi – Ferdinand Farmers Parking Lot will host spring cookie sales and a free kids craft station.

For full event details, visit www.framingferdinand.org.