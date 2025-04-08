Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana has announced its highly anticipated end-of-season 5K Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, April 26th, 2025, at the Jasper Middle School.

This non-competitive, family-friendly 5K serves as the culminating end-of-season event for local Girls on the Run participants and as a community gathering focused on fun, connection, and empowerment.

Girls on the Run combines physical activity with engaging lessons to help participants build self-confidence, foster healthy relationships, and develop vital life skills. Over the course of the 8-week program, participants prepare to complete a 5K while learning how to set goals, overcome challenges, and make a positive impact in their communities. At the 5K Celebration, girls have the opportunity to employ the skills they have learned and achieve the goals they’ve been working toward all season long.

Registration for the 5K is open to the public and all proceeds from the event benefit Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana. Registration is $25 and includes an event shirt.

Registrants can pick up their packets at the JMS the day of the event. The event will begin at 9 AM on April 26th at Jasper Middle School, and early arrival is suggested.

Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana is also looking for volunteers to help prepare, organize, and host the 5K Celebration. The council needs volunteers to serve as course spotters, gratitude signs, face painting, 5K buddy booth, Sparkle squad team members, sideline cheerleaders, decorators, happy hair station team, registration coordinators, line markers, hydration station workers, and clean-up crew for the 5K.

Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana requires every GOTR participant to have a 5K Buddy. 5K Buddies must be 18 years or older, pass background checks if they are paired in advance with participants and did not sign up to support a specific girl, and stay side-by-side with the participant from start to finish. 5K Buddies support

GOTR team members at their own pace and motivate them throughout the event. The 5K Celebration and 5K Buddies welcome and encourage all forms of movement.

For more information about the event, how to register, and how to sign up for volunteer opportunities, visit gotrswin.org.