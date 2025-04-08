The Dubois County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will conduct a full-scale emergency response exercise on Saturday, May 10, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at MasterBrand Cabinets in Ferdinand.

The exercise is designed to help local emergency responders enhance their ability to manage hazardous materials (Hazmat) incidents, particularly those occurring at fixed facilities. Participants will train and respond as though it were a real event, with the simulation expected to conclude by noon.

Residents and businesses near the area at 614 W. 3rd Street may notice a significant presence of emergency vehicles and personnel during the exercise.

For more information, contact Tammy Humbert, Director of Dubois County Emergency Management, at (812) 482-2202 or tjhumbert@duboiscountyin.org.