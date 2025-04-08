The Daviess Community Hospital Foundation’s 10th Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraising Gala is fast approaching, and the deadline to RSVP is just three weeks away. Community members have until April 25, 2025, to secure their place at this highly anticipated event, which will take place on Saturday, May 3, at Ed Lee Chapel in Washington, Indiana.

This annual gala serves as the Foundation’s signature fundraiser, with proceeds supporting healthcare initiatives that enhance patient care and invest in the future of local healthcare professionals. This year, funds will be directed toward the DCH Foundation Health Careers Scholarship Program, which provides financial assistance to students pursuing careers in healthcare.

“The Kentucky Derby Gala is always an incredible evening of entertainment and generosity, but most importantly, it’s an opportunity to support the future of healthcare in our community,” said Angie Steiner, Director of the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation. “This year marks our 10th anniversary, and we are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with all who attend. If you haven’t reserved your ticket yet, now is the time.”

Limited Time to RSVP

Tickets are available now, but space is limited, and reservations must be made by April 25. Guests can expect a Derby-themed evening complete with a live viewing of the 151st Kentucky Derby, bourbon and wine tastings, an online auction, gourmet dinner, entertainment, and prizes for Best Hat and Best Tie.

To RSVP, visit www.bit.ly/dchfderby before the deadline.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Angie Steiner at (812) 254-8858 or asteiner@dchosp.org.