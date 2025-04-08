The Southeast Dubois County School Corporation has launched a new initiative to improve preschool education in the community. Officials from the school corporation are reaching out to parents and community members to participate in an online survey regarding preschool needs in the area.

The survey aims to gather valuable feedback that will directly influence future preschool programming decisions. School administrators believe that community input is essential for developing effective early childhood education that meets the specific needs of local families.

Early childhood education plays a critical role in child development, with research showing that quality preschool programs help prepare children for academic success in kindergarten and beyond. The Southeast Dubois County School Corporation has been committed to providing early education options for area families, and this survey represents their continued dedication to improvement.

Parents, guardians, and community stakeholders are encouraged to share their thoughts through the brief online questionnaire. The feedback collected will be used to shape and enhance preschool programs offered throughout the district.

The survey can be accessed at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdcPUoh5QR/viewform

School officials emphasize that they want to hear from everyone in the community, not just current preschool parents, as they work to create programs that will benefit all families in the Southeast Dubois County area.