INDOT announced Monday evening that State Road 145 in Perry County has been closed due to a landslide from recent heavy rains and flooding.

The closure is located between State Road 37 and State Road 62 in the area locals refer to as Lasher Hill.

For those unfamiliar with the area, this closure is located in between the town of Bristow and State Road 37.

No timeline for the reopening has been announced.

Please use alternate routes at this time.