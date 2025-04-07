Latest News

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Melanie Lindauer and Chelsey Strange, of Salience NeuroRehab LLC, to discuss what Salience NeuroRehab is, what services they provide, why Salience was started, and what makes Salience NeuroRehab different from other therapies.

Their Outpatient Office is located at 293 S US 231, Jasper, IN.

You can find more information, including their contact information, by visiting their website: https://salienceneurorehab.com/

Or follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089082166508

Kaitlyn Neukam

