Southern Indiana Leatherneck Detatchment Veterans, Steve Lindauer and Dave Flynn, discuss the new idea of sharing information for veterans and civilians, dutifully called: “Scuttlebutt”.

In this episode, Steve and Dave discuss the importance of Flag Day, and what events are being held in the community for the event, several resources for veterans around the community, and various upcoming things to look forward to.

For more information about the Scuttlebutt program, contact Dave Flynn by email: ducovets@gmail.com