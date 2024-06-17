Heart of Jasper invites you to the Downtown Square for the Shop and Sip on on Wednesday, June 19th from 5:00-7:00 pm. Experience a fun night of shopping at the downtown Jasper merchants while enjoying live music by Jon and Stacey in the Chocolate Bliss corner. The Astra will be selling beer and wine in the Downtown Jasper Social District cups and other beverages are available to purchase at participating Social District establishments.

Shop and Sip is the 3rd Wednesday of the Month from 5 pm-7 pm. The following dates are:

Wednesday, July 17th

Wednesday, August 21st

Wednesday, September 18th

Wednesday, October 16th

Wednesday, November 20th

Wednesday, December 18thBring your friends and shop the square! We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, June 19th at 5:00 pm on the Square in Downtown Jasper.