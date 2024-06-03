Earlier this month we brought you the Birdseye Stinger 2024 Event story on Saturday, August 31st at Birdseye Park. This event starts at 3 PM and features live music from multiple acts and three food trucks on site to curb your appetite. The performing artists for this event have now been announced:

Eighty-Sixt

Overdrive

EV Mae

A commemorative t-shirt is available for purchase and a portion of the proceeds from shirt sales will be donated to the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department and the Birdseye Park.

All t-shirt orders must be placed by Sunday, July 28th with shirt pickup on Sunday, August 18th from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Park.

You can find the link to purchase t-shirts by visiting the Birdseye Park Facebook page.

The Birdseye Park is located just off Highway 64 next to the Birdseye Circle A gas station.