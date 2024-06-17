The Jasper RC Flyers club is hosting a family-oriented Open House event on June 22nd, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 1103 S 350 W, Jasper, IN. This event is perfect for radio-control (RC) airplane enthusiasts and those curious about the hobby.

This family-friendly event is set to offer a range of engaging activities suitable for all ages.

Event Highlights:

Attendees can experience the thrill of flying RC airplanes under the guidance of experienced club members.

Flying Demonstrations: Watch expert pilots perform stunning aerial maneuvers with their RC airplanes.

Watch expert pilots perform stunning aerial maneuvers with their RC airplanes.

Chuck Glider Building and Decorating: Kids and adults alike can participate in building and decorating their own chuck gliders.

Kids and adults alike can participate in building and decorating their own chuck gliders.

RC Airplane Display: Explore a variety of RC aircraft on display, showcasing different models and styles.

Explore a variety of RC aircraft on display, showcasing different models and styles.

Free Raffle: Enter for a chance to win a beginner RC airplane kit, perfect for those new to the hobby.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to dive into the world of RC aviation and enjoy a fun-filled day with family and friends.