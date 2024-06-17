The Jasper RC Flyers club is hosting a family-oriented Open House event on June 22nd, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 1103 S 350 W, Jasper, IN. This event is perfect for radio-control (RC) airplane enthusiasts and those curious about the hobby.
This family-friendly event is set to offer a range of engaging activities suitable for all ages.
Event Highlights:
- Opportunity to Fly RC Airplanes: Attendees can experience the thrill of flying RC airplanes under the guidance of experienced club members.
- Flying Demonstrations: Watch expert pilots perform stunning aerial maneuvers with their RC airplanes.
- Chuck Glider Building and Decorating: Kids and adults alike can participate in building and decorating their own chuck gliders.
- RC Airplane Display: Explore a variety of RC aircraft on display, showcasing different models and styles.
- Free Raffle: Enter for a chance to win a beginner RC airplane kit, perfect for those new to the hobby.
Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to dive into the world of RC aviation and enjoy a fun-filled day with family and friends.