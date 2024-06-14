Jasper Community Arts is thrilled to announce that comedian Preacher Lawson will perform live on Saturday, October 19, 2024. The show will start at 7:30 PM at the Jasper Arts Center and promises to be an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment.

Preacher Lawson, known for his high-energy comedy and charismatic stage presence, first gained national attention as a finalist on the hit television show “America’s Got Talent.” Since then, he has continued to captivate audiences with his unique comedic style, earning him a dedicated fan base and numerous accolades.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Preacher Lawson to the Jasper Arts Center,” said Executive Director Kyle Rupert. “His talent for connecting with the audience and his hilarious, relatable material make him a perfect fit for our community. This is a show that you won’t want to miss!”

Preacher Lawson’s performance at Jasper Arts Center is part of his nationwide tour, which has been met with rave reviews. His blend of personal stories, observational humor, and physical comedy creates a dynamic performance that appeals to a wide range of audiences.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased online here, by phone at (812) 482-3070, or at the box office located in the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center. Prices start at $30, with discounts available for students and seniors.

Jasper Community Arts is committed to providing high-quality entertainment and cultural experiences to the community. This event is expected to sell out quickly, so early ticket purchase is recommended. For more information about Preacher Lawson and his upcoming performance, please visit the event page using the link above or contact JCA at 812-482-3070.