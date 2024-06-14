Around 6:30 PM on Thursday, Dubois County Dispatch received a call of a 4-vehicle accident with injuries on US 231 South of Huntingburg near County Road 1000 South and County Road 1100 South.

This is in the area not far from the Huntingburg Airport.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and another was life-flighted from the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours as emergency crews worked the scene.

This is a developing story and we continue to provide updates as we receive them.