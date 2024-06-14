Latest News

Body of Mitchell Man Recovered from White River in Lawrence County AGT Finalist Preacher Lawson to Perform in Jasper on October 19 Fatal Accident Claims One Life in Dubois County Daviess Community Hospital Foundation Golf Benefit Registration Now Open ACLU of Indiana Files Lawsuit Against City of Loogootee For Blocking PRIDE Festival

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering the body of a Mitchell man from the East Fork of the White River in Lawrence County yesterday. 

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Lawrence County Dispatch was notified that Brian Howell, 52, of Mitchell, went missing in the river near the Lawrenceport boat ramp while attempting to retrieve gear after it was washed from his kayak while in turbulent water. 

Conservation Officers located and recovered Howell’s body near the area at 8:55 p.m. An exact cause of death is pending medical examination, and the incident is still under investigation. 

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Indian Creek Fire Department.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post