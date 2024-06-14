Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after recovering the body of a Mitchell man from the East Fork of the White River in Lawrence County yesterday.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Lawrence County Dispatch was notified that Brian Howell, 52, of Mitchell, went missing in the river near the Lawrenceport boat ramp while attempting to retrieve gear after it was washed from his kayak while in turbulent water.

Conservation Officers located and recovered Howell’s body near the area at 8:55 p.m. An exact cause of death is pending medical examination, and the incident is still under investigation.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Indian Creek Fire Department.