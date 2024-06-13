Ray (Richard) Stilwell, age 92, of Petersburg, passed away at 11:40 a.m., on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

He was born October 23, 1931, in Velpen, to Norman and Margaret (Martin) Stilwell; and married Iryna Demydenko Stilwell on November 15, 2018. Ray retired from the Air Force after serving for 25 years. He worked 9 years as a military aide to President Johnson, and worked as a minister and sent many hospital supplies to Ukraine for missionary work. Ray enjoyed playing the dobro, writing and singing songs. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Joyce M. Stilwell; two siblings, Irene Sattler and Eletha Henke.

He is survived by his wife, Iryna Demydenko Stilwell of Petersburg; four children, Brenda (Don) Hamm of Petersburg, Margaret Evans of Algiers, Donna (Dan) of Oregon and Steven Stilwell of Henderson, Kentucky; four siblings, Berniece Luker of Pikeville, Roy Stilwell of Otwell, Phyllis Reinbold of Jasper and Phillip (Louanna) Stilwell of Pikeville; and by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Ray R. Stilwell will be held at 11:30 a.m., E.D.T., Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Algiers McClure Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Petersburg V.F.W. #3587 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m., on Monday, June 17th, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home; and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com