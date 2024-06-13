Latest News

ACLU of Indiana Files Lawsuit Against City of Loogootee For Blocking PRIDE Festival Assisting With Disabled Vehicle Leads To Operating While Impaired & Resisting Arrest 2024 Spencer County 4-H Fair Schedule and Highlights Road Closure Announced Near St. Anthony Jasper Named in “7 Cutest Small Towns in Indiana to Visit in 2024” by WorldAtlas

Ray (Richard) Stilwell, age 92, of Petersburg, passed away at 11:40 a.m., on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville.

He was born October 23, 1931, in Velpen, to Norman and Margaret (Martin) Stilwell; and married Iryna Demydenko Stilwell on November 15, 2018.  Ray retired from the Air Force after serving for 25 years.  He worked 9 years as a military aide to President Johnson, and worked as a minister and sent many hospital supplies to Ukraine for missionary work. Ray enjoyed playing the dobro, writing and singing songs.  He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Joyce M. Stilwell; two siblings, Irene Sattler and Eletha Henke.

He is survived by his wife, Iryna Demydenko Stilwell of Petersburg; four children, Brenda (Don) Hamm of Petersburg, Margaret Evans of Algiers, Donna (Dan) of Oregon and Steven Stilwell of Henderson, Kentucky; four siblings, Berniece Luker of Pikeville, Roy Stilwell of Otwell, Phyllis Reinbold of Jasper and Phillip (Louanna) Stilwell of Pikeville; and by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Ray R. Stilwell will be held at 11:30 a.m., E.D.T., Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg.  Burial will follow at Algiers McClure Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Petersburg V.F.W. #3587 Honor Guard. 

Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m., on Monday, June 17th, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home; and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post