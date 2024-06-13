Kimball International announces the successful Grand Opening of its New York Showroom. This 9,000-square-foot showroom, located at 215 Park Avenue South, features solutions from their Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, and David Edward brands.

The Grand Opening event hosted guests from design firms, dealer partners, industry publications, and end users, further solidifying Kimball International’s status as a design resource and integral part of the NYC community. The event featured one-of-a-kind culinary and cocktail experiences from NYC’s Pinch Food Design with daring, innovative, and delicious treats. Live entertainment also delivered energy and excitement.

Located at the entrance of the dynamic Flatiron District, the space is dedicated to showcasing Kimball International’s comprehensive array of workplace, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. Designed as a resource for Kimball International’s customers, distribution partners, and the design and commercial real estate communities, this interactive hub invites guests to create meaningful connections.

“The showroom opening brought our partners and customers together to experience how Kimball International creates inspiring environments,” said Jessica Gubbins, Vice President of Brand, Digital, and Insights Marketing, Kimball International. “It’s exciting to showcase our portfolio of brands while offering the community a space to gather. Our showroom features modern design and interactive environments that foster relationships.”

About Kimball International

Kimball International is a leading commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the Workplace, Health, and Hospitality markets. We combine our bold entrepreneurial spirit, a history of craftsmanship, and today’s design-driven thinking alongside a commitment to our culture of caring and lasting connections with our customers, employees, and communities. For over 70 years, our brands have seized opportunities to customize solutions into personalized experiences, turning ordinary spaces into meaningful places. Our family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style, and David Edward. Kimball International, based in Jasper, Indiana, is a business unit of HNI Corporation.