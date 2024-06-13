Wednesday evening, June 12th, Trooper Andrew Recker and Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies were directing traffic on State Road 64 for a disabled camper in the roadway. While directing traffic, a vehicle driven by Cory Cottingham, disregarded officer commands to stop. Officers were able to stop Cottingham before colliding with oncoming traffic. Officers had Cottingham step out of the vehicle. Cottingham showed visible signs of impairment. While officers attempted to arrest Cottingham, he resisted. Officers forcefully placed Cottingham into handcuffs and transported him to the Crawford County jail. Cottingham refused any orders and was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for medical clearance. Cottingham was then transported to the Crawford County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Cory Cottingham, 30, Huntingburg, IN

OVWI (Prior Conviction) – Level 6 Felony

Obstruction – Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Andrew Recker

Assisting Officer – Trooper Chase Snider

Assisting Agency – Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.