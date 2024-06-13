The Indiana Department of Transportation will spend 256 million dollars to overhaul welcome centers in the state. The rest stops in the state are mostly dated to the mid-1960s and have not been updated very much. INDOT officials say the welcome centers “have not been positive first impressions for travelers and the new or reconstructed Centers will be gateways to Indiana with architectural elements that match the region in which they are located.” Sixteen of the state’s 27 rest areas will be replaced.