The Spencer County 4-H Fair is set to offer a week full of exciting events and activities for families and attendees. Below is a summary of the key events scheduled throughout the fair:
Saturday, June 15th
- 8:00 AM: Fair clean-up (all 4-H families)
- 11:00 AM: 4-H Ambassador Contest (YCC Building)
Monday, June 17th
- 5:00-7:00 PM: Project Check-in
Friday, June 21st
- Free Inflatables 5-8 PM
- 7:00-10:00 AM: Livestock Check-in
- 7:30-9:30 AM: Breakfast (Food Stand)
- 9:00 AM: 4-H Chess
- 3:00 PM: Fashion Revue
- 5:00 PM: 4-H Cat Show
- 5:30 PM: Horse & Pony Grand Entry
- 5:30-8:00 PM: Balloon Animals & Face Painting (Sponsored by Spencer County Tobacco and Cessation and Spencer County VOICE)
- 6:00-9:00 PM: 4 Person Trampoline Jump, Mechanical Bull, & Obstacle Course
- 6:00 PM: 4-H Goat Show
- 6:00 PM: 4-H Horse & Pony Contest Show
- 6:00-9:00 PM: Live Music with 8 Track (Food Stand)
- 7:00 PM: Storytelling Artist Susan Fowler (Exhibit Building)
- Ride Bracelets Sold at Food Stand
Saturday, June 22nd
- Free Inflatables 3-8 PM
- 6:30-9:00 AM: Swine Check-In
- 7:30-9:30 AM: Breakfast (Food Stand)
- 8:00 AM: English Performance Class (H&P)
- 9:00 AM: 4-H Rocket Launch (Vendor City)
- 9:00 AM: 4-H Dog Show (Exhibit Building)
- 10:00 AM: 4-H Sheep Show
- 11:00 AM-2:00 PM: Face Painting and Balloon Animals (Sponsored by Spencer County VOICE)
- 12:00 PM: Garden Fun Contest (Exhibit Hall)
- 12:30 PM: Battle of the Barns (Meet by Food Stand)
- 3:00 PM: 4-H Poultry Show
- 4:00 PM: Silly Safari (Exhibit Hall)
- 3:00 PM: Open Horse Show Western/English/Contesting
- 5:30 PM: Silly Safari (Exhibit Hall)
- 6:30 PM: Tractor Pull
- 7:00 PM: Horse & Pony Costume Contest
- 7:00 PM: 4-H Swine Show
- Admission $5/person beginning at 4 PM, Free for 4-H’ers wearing their 2024 4-H shirt
Sunday, June 23rd
- Free Inflatables 3-6 PM
- 8:00 AM: Breakfast (Provided by Chrisney Baptist Church)
- 10:00 AM: Frog Jumping Contest (Farm Bureau Building)
- 10:00 AM: 4-H Rabbit Show
- 12:00 PM: Grand Champions Exhibit Hall
- 12:00 PM: Pet Parade (Farm Bureau Building)
- 12:30 PM: 4-H Senior Ceremony (Exhibit Hall)
- 1:00 PM: Corn Hole Tournament
- 1:00 PM: 4-H Archery Tournament
- 1:00 PM: Horse & Pony Western/Ranch Performance Class
- 2:00 PM: Kids Tractor Pull (Kennedy Building)
- 3:00 PM: 4-H Cloggers
- 3:00 PM: Anything Goes (Meet by Food Stand)
- 6:00 PM: Dairy & Beef Show
- Parking $5 starting at 4 PM
Monday, June 24th
- 7:30-9:30 AM: Breakfast (Food Stand)
- 9:00 AM: Table Tennis (Vendor City Building)
- 11:00 AM: Supreme Showmanship
- 12:00 PM: Monopoly Tournament
- 1:00-2:30 PM: Small Livestock Photos
- 2:30-4:00 PM: Large Livestock Photos
- 2:00 PM: BBQ Contest (Shelter House)
- 3:00-7:00 PM: 4-H Project Release
- 6:00 PM: Horse & Pony Fun Show (4-H only)
- 6:00 PM: 4-H Livestock Auction (All animals released 1 hour after the close of the auction)
Tuesday, June 25th
- 7:00-10:00 AM: Fairgrounds cleanup
Enjoy a memorable week at the Spencer County 4-H Fair with a variety of activities for everyone!