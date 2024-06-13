Latest News

The Spencer County 4-H Fair is set to offer a week full of exciting events and activities for families and attendees. Below is a summary of the key events scheduled throughout the fair:

Saturday, June 15th

  • 8:00 AM: Fair clean-up (all 4-H families)
  • 11:00 AM: 4-H Ambassador Contest (YCC Building)

Monday, June 17th

  • 5:00-7:00 PM: Project Check-in

Friday, June 21st

  • Free Inflatables 5-8 PM
  • 7:00-10:00 AM: Livestock Check-in
  • 7:30-9:30 AM: Breakfast (Food Stand)
  • 9:00 AM: 4-H Chess
  • 3:00 PM: Fashion Revue
  • 5:00 PM: 4-H Cat Show
  • 5:30 PM: Horse & Pony Grand Entry
  • 5:30-8:00 PM: Balloon Animals & Face Painting (Sponsored by Spencer County Tobacco and Cessation and Spencer County VOICE)
  • 6:00-9:00 PM: 4 Person Trampoline Jump, Mechanical Bull, & Obstacle Course
  • 6:00 PM: 4-H Goat Show
  • 6:00 PM: 4-H Horse & Pony Contest Show
  • 6:00-9:00 PM: Live Music with 8 Track (Food Stand)
  • 7:00 PM: Storytelling Artist Susan Fowler (Exhibit Building)
  • Ride Bracelets Sold at Food Stand

Saturday, June 22nd

  • Free Inflatables 3-8 PM
  • 6:30-9:00 AM: Swine Check-In
  • 7:30-9:30 AM: Breakfast (Food Stand)
  • 8:00 AM: English Performance Class (H&P)
  • 9:00 AM: 4-H Rocket Launch (Vendor City)
  • 9:00 AM: 4-H Dog Show (Exhibit Building)
  • 10:00 AM: 4-H Sheep Show
  • 11:00 AM-2:00 PM: Face Painting and Balloon Animals (Sponsored by Spencer County VOICE)
  • 12:00 PM: Garden Fun Contest (Exhibit Hall)
  • 12:30 PM: Battle of the Barns (Meet by Food Stand)
  • 3:00 PM: 4-H Poultry Show
  • 4:00 PM: Silly Safari (Exhibit Hall)
  • 3:00 PM: Open Horse Show Western/English/Contesting
  • 5:30 PM: Silly Safari (Exhibit Hall)
  • 6:30 PM: Tractor Pull
  • 7:00 PM: Horse & Pony Costume Contest
  • 7:00 PM: 4-H Swine Show
  • Admission $5/person beginning at 4 PM, Free for 4-H’ers wearing their 2024 4-H shirt

Sunday, June 23rd

  • Free Inflatables 3-6 PM
  • 8:00 AM: Breakfast (Provided by Chrisney Baptist Church)
  • 10:00 AM: Frog Jumping Contest (Farm Bureau Building)
  • 10:00 AM: 4-H Rabbit Show
  • 12:00 PM: Grand Champions Exhibit Hall
  • 12:00 PM: Pet Parade (Farm Bureau Building)
  • 12:30 PM: 4-H Senior Ceremony (Exhibit Hall)
  • 1:00 PM: Corn Hole Tournament
  • 1:00 PM: 4-H Archery Tournament
  • 1:00 PM: Horse & Pony Western/Ranch Performance Class
  • 2:00 PM: Kids Tractor Pull (Kennedy Building)
  • 3:00 PM: 4-H Cloggers
  • 3:00 PM: Anything Goes (Meet by Food Stand)
  • 6:00 PM: Dairy & Beef Show
  • Parking $5 starting at 4 PM

Monday, June 24th

  • 7:30-9:30 AM: Breakfast (Food Stand)
  • 9:00 AM: Table Tennis (Vendor City Building)
  • 11:00 AM: Supreme Showmanship
  • 12:00 PM: Monopoly Tournament
  • 1:00-2:30 PM: Small Livestock Photos
  • 2:30-4:00 PM: Large Livestock Photos
  • 2:00 PM: BBQ Contest (Shelter House)
  • 3:00-7:00 PM: 4-H Project Release
  • 6:00 PM: Horse & Pony Fun Show (4-H only)
  • 6:00 PM: 4-H Livestock Auction (All animals released 1 hour after the close of the auction)

Tuesday, June 25th

  • 7:00-10:00 AM: Fairgrounds cleanup

Enjoy a memorable week at the Spencer County 4-H Fair with a variety of activities for everyone!

