The Dubois County Highway Department will be closing St Anthony Rd West beginning Monday, June 17th.

The road will be closed approximately a half mile north of 450 S for a bridge replacement.

This is in the general area near Hillhaven and the old Iron Bridge Road.

Work is expected to last approximately 2 months, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

For more information please contact the Dubois County Highway Department at 812-482-5505.