James Cooper, 77, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, June 12th at the Linda White Hospice House in Evansville. James was born February 10, 1947 in Rockport to George and Agnes (Jackson) Cooper. He married Erlene Schaefer on January 11, 1974 in Huntingburg. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2009.

James was a Vietnam Veteran. He was a Charter Member of the Ferdinand V.F.W and an active member of Ferdinand American Legion Post 124. James enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking, coins and Big Foot hunting.

James is survived by three sons, Jerimah (Tina) Cooper of Carbon, IN., Randall (Janie) Weyer of Metter, GA. and Rodney (Terri) Weyer of St. Meinrad; two daughters, Roxanna (Dirk) Stein of Evanston and Rhonda (Alan) Rasche of Ferdinand; a brother, Steve (Pam) Cooper of Utica, KY.; a sister, Cathy (Dennis) Green of Grandview; fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his wife, Erlene; both his parents; brothers, Sam Cooper, Bill and Less Canary.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 15th at 10:00 AM EST in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside rights.

Visitation will be Friday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4-8:00 PM EST and also Saturday from 7-9:30 AM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ferdinand V.F.W or Ferdinand American Legion Post 124.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com