Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales recently recognized World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, reminding Hoosiers to be mindful of elder financial abuse, potential exploitation, and scams.

June 15th is recognized as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The Indiana Securities Division, which is overseen by Secretary Morales, aims to remind Hoosiers that by educating themselves on elder abuse, they can protect both their loved ones and their community.

Elder abuse occurs when older individuals are unaware of the risks and appropriate measures to protect themselves. To combat this, establish an understanding of financial exploitation. This can take the form of naming a trusted contact on all accounts, shredding all paperwork containing any documents with personal information, and recognizing that if someone calls you or threatens you with arrest or harm unless you pay them via wire transfer or gift card, hang up immediately.

As a partner of IN-CASE (Indiana Council Against Senior Exploitation), the Secretary of State’s Office is committed to providing resources and information to increase awareness by older Hoosiers and the professionals who serve them regarding exploitation and abuse in our communities. If you know of a group or organization that would like a fraud presentation by the Securities Division, please call 317 232-6681.