The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council is excited to announce its rebranding to the Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery & Prevention Council, or Dubois County ARC for short. This change reflects their commitment to using less stigmatizing language while maintaining their core mission of supporting recovery and prevention efforts within the community.

The decision to rebrand comes as part of our ongoing efforts to better represent our values and the community we serve. The new name, Dubois County ARC, embodies their holistic approach to addressing substance misuse. By focusing on advocacy, recovery, and prevention, we aim to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for individuals and families affected by substance misuse.

Alongside their new name, we are unveiling a fresh logo that symbolizes hope, renewal, and community solidarity. This logo will be featured across all our communications and materials, representing our unwavering dedication to the well-being of Dubois County residents.

Despite the change in name, their goal remains the same. Dubois County ARC will continue to provide essential grants to local organizations that support both the recovery and prevention aspects of substance misuse. Their grants empower these entities to deliver critical services, from treatment programs to educational initiatives, ensuring comprehensive support for those in need.

“Our new name and logo reflect our commitment to destigmatizing substance misuse and emphasizing recovery and prevention,” said April Jones, Coordinator of Dubois County ARC. “We believe this change will help us better connect with the community and underscore the importance of a supportive, compassionate approach to addressing substance misuse.”

They invite the community to join us in celebrating this new chapter. Our meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month at 11:00 AM in the Hickory Rooms of the Jasper Public Library. These meetings are open to the public, and they welcome everyone to attend and participate in their ongoing efforts to create a healthier community.

For more information about Dubois County ARC, their grants, and their initiatives, please email them at dcarc@duboiscountyin.org. Their Facebook page has been updated to reflect our changes and the county website will follow.