Join the Ferdinand VFD Firemen’s Ball at the Ferdinand Community Center on Saturday, July 27. Enjoy the comfort of air-conditioned seating while you partake in a night of fun and entertainment.

Event Highlights:

Entertainment by Michael Wilmes: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Raffle: Over 120 prizes to be won!

Over 120 prizes to be won! Delicious Food: Fried chicken dinners served starting at 5:00 PM. Hamburgers, drinks, and desserts will also be available.

Everyone is invited to this community event! For more information, please contact the Ferdinand Town Office at (812) 367-2280 Extension 111.