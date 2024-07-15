Latest News

Gibson County Man Found Lying on the Ground Arrested on DUI Charges Single Vehicle Accident Claims Life of Perry County Man Over Weekend Body of Evansville Man Recovered from Patoka Lake Memorial Hospital Foundation Earns Nomination for Charity Navigator Community Choice Award Section of Hunters Crossing Pass Closed Until Further Notice for Water Main Repair

Join the Ferdinand VFD Firemen’s Ball at the Ferdinand Community Center on Saturday, July 27. Enjoy the comfort of air-conditioned seating while you partake in a night of fun and entertainment.

Event Highlights:

  • Entertainment by Michael Wilmes: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
  • Raffle: Over 120 prizes to be won!
  • Delicious Food: Fried chicken dinners served starting at 5:00 PM. Hamburgers, drinks, and desserts will also be available.

Everyone is invited to this community event! For more information, please contact the Ferdinand Town Office at (812) 367-2280 Extension 111.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post