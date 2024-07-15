Join the Ferdinand VFD Firemen’s Ball at the Ferdinand Community Center on Saturday, July 27. Enjoy the comfort of air-conditioned seating while you partake in a night of fun and entertainment.
Event Highlights:
- Entertainment by Michael Wilmes: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- Raffle: Over 120 prizes to be won!
- Delicious Food: Fried chicken dinners served starting at 5:00 PM. Hamburgers, drinks, and desserts will also be available.
Everyone is invited to this community event! For more information, please contact the Ferdinand Town Office at (812) 367-2280 Extension 111.