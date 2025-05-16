St. Charles Health Campus, located at 3150 St. Charles Street in Jasper, is set to host its 3rd Annual Car Show, on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 5 PM.

The show is free and open to the public and will also feature live music, and refreshments including hamburgers and hotdogs.

Trophies will be awarded for Residents Choice and Overall Best.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Toni Matthewson by phone at 812-634-6570, or email toni.matthewson@stcharleshc.com.