LifeSpring Health Systems Jasper location, at 480 Eversman Drive, is set to hold a “Time Out for Business” Event on Wednesday, June 18th, 2025.

From 4 to 6 PM, the public is invited to drop by and learn more about the services they offer, including mental health and primary care services, while enjoying some light snacks.

For more information on LifeSpring Health Systems, visit their website at lifespringhealthsystems.org, or call 812-482-3020.