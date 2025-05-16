The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will welcome Sandy Smith as its featured presenter for their Thursday, June 12th, 2025, meeting.

The meeting will take place at the Fairfield Inn and Suites Jasper, located at 333 River Centre Landing, with doors open at 11:30 AM for networking, and the meeting taking place from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM.

Sandy is the founder of Roots N Wings, a coaching and speaking business dedicated to helping individuals and teams “dig deep and soar high.” She is a certified Empowerment Living Coach and a certified John Maxwell Team speaker, coach, and facilitator. For additional information, check out her website at: https://digandsoar.com/.

In addition, she and her husband, Brad, are the owners of Tell City Pretzels, a family business rooted in tradition and community.

In the June event, Sandy will unpack the 12 Daily Disciplines from John Maxwell’s book Today Matters, to help equip individuals with practical strategies to make each day count and live with clarity, purpose, and integrity.

This session emphasizes that success is not built in a day, but it is built daily through intentional choices, where, when made consistently, compound over time to shape strong character, resilient leadership, and lasting impact.

The cost to attend is $10 per person, and reservations for the luncheon are required by Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

RSVP can be made to the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or chamber@jasperin.org. Payment can be made at the door, and exact change is requested.