The Martin County Legacy Leadership Program is launching a new competition aimed at helping non-profit organizations bring innovative, community-focused projects to life. Designed to encourage economic development in Martin County, the initiative will award funding to selected organizations to support projects that provide a direct benefit to local residents.

Through this effort, the program seeks to:

Support high-impact, resourceful non-profits that can drive real community change.

Elevate local organizations as leaders in economic development and innovation.

Foster community engagement by bringing together non-profits, residents, and civic leaders committed to local progress.

Non-profits interested in participating, as well as potential sponsors looking to support Martin County’s future, are encouraged to contact the Martin County Alliance Legacy Leadership Program at legacymcleadership@gmail.com. Organizers are eager to explore partnerships that can strengthen the county through collaboration and innovation.